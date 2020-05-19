Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

2-Pack 32 Degrees Girls Dress (3 Colors)
$8.99 $13.99
May 19, 2020
Expires : 06/06/20
9  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

For a limited time, Costco has this 2-Pack 32 Degrees Girls Dress in 3 colors for just $8.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Color(s): Pink, Blue
  • Short sleeve
  • Super soft hand feel
  • Stretch comfort
  • Quick dry
  • Received 4+ stars out of 80+ reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

[{"id":61 "text":"Kids"} {"id":127 "text":"Free Shipping"} [{"id":976 "text":"kids clothing"} [{"id":1276 "text":"Girls"} {"id":748 "text":"fashion"}] {"id":4159 "text":"Dresses"} {"id":2644 "text":"Costco"} {"id":137644 "text":"32 degrees"}]
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Back! 2-Pk Softsoap Hand Soap (80-Oz)
$9.99
Costco
Costco
Price Drop! Puma Men’s Track Jacket (3 Colors)
$16.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Costco Online-Only Member Savings (Starts 10/26)
SALE
Costco
Costco
Eddie Bauer Youth Reversible Down Jacket
$22.99 $27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Izod Men's Slip On Shoe (Dark)
$19.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Costco
Costco
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular W/ White Or Blue Sport Band - 40mm - Silver
$319.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
Sharper RC Monster Flip or Rally Stunt Car (4 Styles)
$8.99 $23.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
80-Pieces Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set
$12.97 $16.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Ray-Ban Jr. Sunglasses
$37.20 $93.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
Lightning Bug 6-in-1 Backpack Sets (6 Styles)
$12.00 $39.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Kitchenware Tools & Accessories
$2.99 $16.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Free Kids Educational Activity eBooks
Freebie
Amazon
Amazon
Projectables Disney Princess LED Night Light Plug-in
$6.97
H&M
H&M
Up to 70% Off Kids Sale + Extra 20% Off $75+ & Ships Free
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 75% Off Carter's Baby Apparel
$2.80+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Gymboree
Gymboree
60% Off Clearance + 30% Off Everything
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow