4-Pc Wendy Bellisimo Crib Set

$17.49 $179.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/10/20
About this Deal

Get this 4-Pc Wendy Bellisimo Crib Set for only $17.49 with free shipping from Kohl's when cardholders use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code FEBMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code ROSES (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $21.24 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Includes:
    • Blanket
    • Dust ruffle
    • Printed crib sheet
    • Raffia storage basket
  • An adorable addition to your baby's nursery
  • Cotton/polyester

Compare to $64.99 on Amazon.

Comments

