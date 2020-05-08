Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
5-Piece Disney Minnie Mouse Bedroom Set (F/S)

$99.98 $143.82
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/09/20
About this Deal

Walmart has this 5-Piece Disney Minnie Mouse Bedroom Set for just $99.98 with free shipping!

Product Details:
Disney Minnie Mouse Plastic Toddler Bed:
Features 2 attached guardrails
Plastic toddler bed uses a standard crib mattress (sold separately)
Sturdy steel frame
Assembled dimensions: 30.25"W x 56.25"D x 26.25"H
Recommended for children 15 months and up or up to 50 lbs
Comments (3)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 08, 2020
Yes, go ahead and make small edit here. We'll approve you for credit and un-approve the current MM.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 08, 2020
ok
Reply
