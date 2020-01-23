Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Carter's Coupons

Carter's

Up to 92% Off Clearance + Up to Extra 20% + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$1.99+
Jan 22, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
3  Likes 12  Comments
18
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

CODE: HEARTYOU (15% Off $20 Or 20% Off $50+)

FREE SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS $35+ EXTRA 20% OFF $50+

https://www.carters.com/carters-clearance

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping boys Top Girls toddler Kids Shoes Carter's Bottoms
💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Updated with 20% off $50+ CODE: HEARTYOU
Likes Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Nov 18, 2019
updated new code
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Nov 10, 2019
Updated with 25% off $40+ coupon; coupon originally posted was for 25% off $50+.
Added 25% off $50+ in-store purchase coupon.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 10, 2019
Updated with new code
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 06, 2019
Updated with new offer
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Nov 06, 2019
Thanks for the update:)
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 05, 2019
Updated with 25% Off
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Nov 01, 2019
Hey, DP staff! You'd think after 9+ years I'd figure out how to find that "elusive" # that tells when a deal's been posted. Unfortunately, I haven't. Please bury my deal if it's a dupe. As always, I never-ever wanna take away from another DP contributor. Thanks:)
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Nov 01, 2019
Hi kimeeb, your deal is a duplicate. Your deal ID is 8172496, and current deal ID is 8172468
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Nov 01, 2019
Not a dupe of expired deal: https://www.dealsplus.com/Kids-and-Baby_deals/p_55-off-outerwear-extra-15-25-off-free-shipping
Thanks, DP staff.
Likes Reply
see more comments 9
