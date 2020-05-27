Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$1.79 & Up Clearance Savings

$1.79+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/11/20
Up to 1.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Shop Carter's Clearance with prices starting at $1.79. Shipping is free on orders $35+.

Notable Clearance Categories:

Note: Save more on a future Carter's purchase with Rewarding Moments.

Related Deals
Gymboree
Gymboree
Girls Star Ribbon Dress - American Cutie
$11.98 $39.95
Cashback Available
Carter's
Carter's
Little Lion Halloween Costume
50% off AR
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Carter's
Carter's
2-Piece Halloween Snug Fit Cotton PJs
$20.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Carter's
Carter's
Little Pineapple Halloween Costume
50% off AR $44.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
3-Ct Tommee Tippee Non-Spill Insulated Sippee
$7.37 $13.49
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
BOGO Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit , Size 4-6X
$19.99
Carter's
Carter's
2-Piece Monster Pocket Tee & Striped Short Set
$10.00 $24.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Carter's
Carter's
54% Off + 2-Piece Polka Dot Outfit Set
$11.00 $24.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Carter's
Carter's
Baby Snap-Up Romper + 69% Off
$5.00 $16.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
528-Count Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes
$10.39 $14.99
FREE SHIPPING
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Leveret | Moose Print Footed Pajama Sleeper (Baby) | Nordstrom Rack
$8.98 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walmart
Walmart
The First Years Remote Control Baby Bottle Warmer And 8 Hour Bottle Chiller, White
$22.28 $74.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Calvin Klein Big Boys Graphic-Print Cotton T-Shirt
$14.62 $19.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
5 Pairs Baby Crawling Anti-Slip Knee Pads
$5.74
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% On Kids' Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Baby Girls Princess Dress
$7.99 $15.99
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Splendid | Heather Stripe Dress & Bloomers Set (Baby Girls) | Nordstrom Rack
$12.73 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
OshKosh B'gosh
OshKosh B'gosh
$5 Kids' School Polos (Mult. Options)
$5.00 $20.00
Cashback Available
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 75% Off/ 'Newport H2' Water Friendly Sandal (Baby & Toddler) | Nordstrom Rack
$12.73 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Vineyard Vines | Classic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (Toddler, Little Boys, & Big Boys) | Nordstrom Rack
$29.98 $65.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Girls' Dresses + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%