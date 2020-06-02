This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kids' Sneaker Sandals (Mult. Options)
$19.95
$46.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/02/20
About this Deal
|Stride Rite is offering sneaker sandals in multiple options for just $19.95 (price shown in cart), plus get free shipping on orders over $30. Also you can get an extra $5 off when you create an account with Stride Rite [free to join].
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:boys shoes Footwear sandals Girls Stride Rite flats Kids Shoes
What's the matter?