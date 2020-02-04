This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$2.99 Golden Corral Kids Nights (After 4pm)
$2.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/12/20
About this Deal
|Every Monday through Thursday after 4pm, Golden Corral is offering a Kids Night with Beverage for only $2.99 when you present this coupon to your server!
Find your nearest Golden Corral here.
Note: Prices and participation may vary. Valid for dine-in only.
Related to this item:food restaurants Kids food deals dining out Kids Meal golden corral
What's the matter?