Golden Corral Coupons

$2.99 Golden Corral Kids Nights (After 4pm)

$2.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/12/20
Golden Corral Coupons

About this Deal

Every Monday through Thursday after 4pm, Golden Corral is offering a Kids Night with Beverage for only $2.99 when you present this coupon to your server!

Find your nearest Golden Corral here.

Note: Prices and participation may vary. Valid for dine-in only.

food restaurants Kids food deals dining out Kids Meal golden corral
Comments (5)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 04, 2020
Updated, exp 3/12
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 11, 2019
Last chance!
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 04, 2019
Never been to Golden Corral. Is it good?
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 04, 2019
Meet Lovers Would Love This Place
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 04, 2019
Will have to check it out then :) thanks!
