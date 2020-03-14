Details:

Amazon's Choice for Aveeno Baby Lotion

With relaxing lavender and vanilla scents

Helps to heal and soothe your little one's delicate skin

Pediatrician-recommended brand

Received 4+ stars from over 800 reviews

Compare to $7.97 at Walmart, $8.99 at Rite Aid, and $12.49 at CVS.



Checkout via subscribe & save