2-Pk Aveeno Baby Daily Care Set w/ Natural Oat Extract

$8.31 $27.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/26/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this 2-Pk Aveeno Baby Daily Care Set w/ Natural Oat Extract for only $8.31 with free shipping on $35+ orders.

Details:
  • Skincare products to nourish baby's delicate skin and hair
  • Lightly fragranced baby wash & shampoo is designed for tear-free cleansing of skin & hair
  • The allergy-tested formula is both paraben-free and soap-free to rinse clean
  • Moisturizing lotion soothes baby's delicate skin with a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly
  • Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews!

Comapre to $11.99 at Target.

