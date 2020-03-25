This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Carter's
70% Off
Mar 25, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
18 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only until 4pm ET, Carter's is offering a 70% off flash sale on hundreds of styles with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Also, shop this same sale over at OshKosh!
Shopping for more? Use code 25OFF for an extra 25% off $40.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsKids kids clothing Sale Baby toddler baby clothes Carter's OshKosh
What's the matter?