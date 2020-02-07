This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
$15.36
$29.94
Jul 02, 2020
Expires : 07/10/20
25 Likes 0 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering 672-Count Pampers Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes (12x 56-ct packs) for only $15.36 when you 'clip' $2 off coupon on the product page with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon wipes Baby toddler Household Essentials Pampers health & beauty Baby wipes
What's the matter?