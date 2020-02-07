Amazon is offering 672-Count Pampers Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes (12x 56-ct packs) for only $15.36 when you 'clip' $2 off coupon on the product page with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Details:

#1 Best Seller



Free of alcohols, dyes, parabens, and fragrances



Made with premium cotton for a soft and gentle clean



Includes 1% derm. tested cleansers & PH-balancing ingredients to help protect baby's delicate skin



Received 4.8 stars from over 4,700 reviews!