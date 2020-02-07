Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
672-Count Pampers Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes
$15.36 $29.94
Jul 02, 2020
Expires : 07/10/20
25  Likes 0  Comments
9
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 672-Count Pampers Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes (12x 56-ct packs) for only $15.36 when you 'clip' $2 off coupon on the product page with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.

Details:
  • #1 Best Seller
  • Free of alcohols, dyes, parabens, and fragrances
  • Made with premium cotton for a soft and gentle clean
  • Includes 1% derm. tested cleansers & PH-balancing ingredients to help protect baby's delicate skin
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 4,700 reviews!

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
