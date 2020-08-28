|
Whether your kids are schooling at home due to COVID or you just want to keep their brains stimulated during downtime, we've rounded up a list of some of the best activities for kids to do right from the comfort of home! Best of all, many of these are free.
Notable Kids' Activities:
- ABC Mouse (more coupons): Free 30-day trial of full online curriculum for children ages 2-8. Cancel anytime.
- Adventure Academy: Learning program for kids ages 8 to 13. First month free. Can cancel anytime.
- American Chemical Society: Free articles for chemistry students
- Amazon Audible (more coupons): Free 30-Day Trial + Free Audiobook. Cancel anytime. More than 40,000 audiobook titles for kids!
- Arcademics: Free multiplayer educational games for math, language arts & more
- Barnes & Noble (more coupons): BOGO 50% Off Select Books + extra 10% off pickup order w/ code PICKUP until 9/4
- The Best Ideas for Kids: A community sharing craft, recipe and activity ideas for kids!
- BrainPOP: Free access to learning tools in science, English, math, art & music and much more
- Cosmic Kids Yoga: Free two weeks kids' yoga training via mobile app
- Duolingo: Free language learning app for kids.
- Education.com: Free access to games, lessons and more with email signup
- Epic: Epic Free program w/ Remote Student Access
- Fun Learning for Kids: Offers a variety of free printable kids' activities
- GoNoodle: Free access to videos that challenge kids' bodies and mind with fun games and activities
- Google Arts & Culture: Explore tons of features on historic sights across the globe
- Highlights (more coupons): Free Family Activities + Free Select Book Clubs
- Home Depot (more coupons): Activities for Kids
- IXL: Personalized learning on a wide range of subjects, including math, science, social studies and more. For grades K-12. Family plans start at just $9.95.
- Joann (more coupons): Extra 20% off entire purchase w/ Code MSBS274 + curb-side pickup
- Jumpstart (more coupons): Free educational worksheets, courses & more
- Khan Academy: Free remote learning courses for kids ages 2-18.
- Kid Activities: Free resource for parents and teachers offering lessons, games, jokes, music ideas & more
- Kiddy Charts: Free ebooks, charts, coloring books & more
- KidLit TV: Provides a variety of children's literature through video, podcasts, books and arts & crafts.
- Kiwi Co (more coupons) 40% off first month w/ Code cs40 + free shipping. Cancel anytime.
- Lowes (more coupons): DIY Kids' Projects
- Michaels (more coupons): 20% off entire purchase w/ Code 20MADEBYYOU until 10/31 + free curb-side pickup
- Mystery Science: Free access to most popular science lessons
- National Geographic Kids: Keep your child entertained with quizzes, videos on animals and other activities
- Outschool: $1,000,000 worth of classes available for free
- Oriental Trading (more coupons): Up to 20% Off Fun At-Home Kits + up to 65% off back-to-school blowout sale
- PBS Kids (more coupons): Free daily activities and games
- Prodigy Game: Free access to full math curriculums. For children grades 1st to 8th.
- Raddish: Cooking club for kids. Get $15 off 6-month membership w/ code HARVEST
- Ready Kids: Free resources to teach kids about disasters
- San Diego Zoo (more coupons): Free live cam footage of penguins, baboons, elephants, giraffes and more.
- Scholastic (more coupons): Back to School Savings
- Scratch: Create stories games & more with people across the globe
- Story Time From Space: Watch astronauts reads children's books from outer space!
- Time for Kids: Free access to digital library through end of July.
- Virtual Museum/Park Tours: Museums and parks from around the world are now offering virtual tours, including Yellowstone, the Louvre and the Great Wall of China.