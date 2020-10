Big price drop! Macy's is offering Big Girls 2-Pc. Belted Dress & Faux-Fur Jacket Set for only $17.93 (Reg. $64.00) with free shipping on orders over $25 or free store pickup.



Details:

Dress: velvet-flocked floral print with glitter detail; removable belt; tulle at hem

Jacket: open front; faux fur

Machine washable