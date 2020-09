Macy's has this Calvin Klein Toddler Boys Hooded Bubble Jacket (2 Colors) for only $19.96 with free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Heavy weight



Micro polar fleece lined



Zip pocket at left chest; front pockets



Zipper closure at front



Hooded; logo-print taping stripes; ribbed cuffs



Received 4+ stars out of 21 reviews