Walmart is offering Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set 80 Pieces for only $12.97, regularly $16.99. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

One Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set featuring 80 pieces of craft supplies from markers and craft paper, to model magic and sidewalk chalk



Arts and crafts supplies in a convenient, portable tub that keeps it all organized



Enhance arts and crafts for boys and girls with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities



The perfect gift for kids, with everything needed for school art projects & everyday crafts



Safe and non-toxic kids art supplies are ideal for ages 5 and older