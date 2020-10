Amazon is offering 6-Ct. Crayola Washable Paint for only $9.84 (Reg. $14.00) with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Note: Order now and item will ship when it becomes available on 4/23.



Details:

Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Toys & Games



in Toys & Games Washable Kids’ Paint in six different colors: blue, violet, green, red, yellow, orange



At home crafts & indoor activities



Washable colors



Non-toxic formulas



Received 4.7 stars from 4,100+ reviews!