Amazon
3-Pk Crest Kid's Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste
FREE SHIPPING
$3.96
$5.82
Feb 26, 2020
0 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this 3-Pk Crest Kid's Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste for only $3.96 ($1.32 each) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.
Note: You can cancel your subsription at any time. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.
Details:
Compare to 1 toothpaste for $1.99 at Rite Aid.
🏷 Deal TagsKids amazon Free Shipping Toothpaste Personal Care crest oral care health & beauty
What's the matter?