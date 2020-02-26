Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pk Crest Kid's Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste
FREE SHIPPING
$3.96 $5.82
Feb 26, 2020
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 3-Pk Crest Kid's Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste for only $3.96 ($1.32 each) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Note: You can cancel your subsription at any time. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.

Details:
  • Provides effective cavity protection
  • Kids toothpaste with fluoride
  • Delivers fresh breath
  • Fun Strawberry Rush flavor loved by kids
  • Received 4+ stars from over 365 reviews!

Compare to 1 toothpaste for $1.99 at Rite Aid.

Kids Toothpaste Personal Care crest oral care health & beauty
