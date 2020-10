Right now, Crocs has these Kids’ Classic Clogs (5 Colors) for only $11.99 with free shipping on orders of $34.99 or more!



Product Details:

Available in 5 colors (carnation, tropical teal, pool blue, melon & citrus)



Pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit



Easy to clean



Customizable with Jibbitz charms



Iconic Crocs Comfort: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort



Received 4+ stars out of 1000+ reviews!

Other Notable Kids' Crocs:

Crocband Clog for $14.99 (reg. $29.99)

(reg. $29.99)

Swiftwater Wave Shoe for $11.99 (reg. $29.99)

(reg. $29.99)

See More