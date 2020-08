Price Drop (was $14.24)! Crocs has these Kids' Keeley Charm Flat (2 Colors) for just $13.49 (extra 50% off auto applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders over $34.99.



Product Details:

A beautiful update to the popular Keeley Flat



Fully molded Croslite material construction for lightweight cushioning



Contrasting Gemlite™ midfoot strap for a cuter, more secure fit



Choose between fixed flower or bow charm styles