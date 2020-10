Kohl's has this Discovery Kids Neon Glow Drawing Easel W/Color Markers for just $15.99, originally $39.99. Get free in-store pickup or free shipping over on $50+.



Included:

Dual sided neon glow drawing board



Two orange dry erase crayons



Two pink dry erase crayons



Two blue dry erase crayons



Two green dry erase crayons



E-Q wipe cloth



Crayon sharpener

Product Details:

17.8"H x 11.8"W x 1"D



Weight: 3.1 lbs.



Requires three AA batteries (not included)