DSW Coupons

DSW

Disney Frozen 2 Light-Up Sneaker + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$22.49 $40.00
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 03/27/20
About this Deal

DSW has these Disney Frozen 2 Light-Up Sneakers for only $22.49 when you use promo code FITSPO (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Synthetic upper
  • Hook & loop strap closure
  • Round toe
  • Fabric lining
  • Lightly padded footbed
  • Light-up technology
  • Synthetic sole
  • Received 4+ stars out of 90+ reviews

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
