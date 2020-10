Walmart is offering this 2-Pc Disney Frozen Girls PJ Set for only $6.00 with free shipping on orders over $35 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Note:

Size from 4-5 for $6.00



Size from 6-6X = $12.97



Size from 7-8 for $12.97

Features:

2-piece set



Features characters from Frozen



Soft poly jersey material



Bright colorful prints



Raglan-style top with round hem



Long sleeve



Long bottom Disney Frozen pajama set