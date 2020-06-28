Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Disney’s Frozen 2 Luggage by American Tourister

$25.59 $89.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/28/20
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's has this Disney’s Frozen 2 Luggage by American Tourister for just $25.59 with code FAMILYSAVE at checkout.

Product Details:
  • Inline skate wheels glide easily
  • Telescoping pull handle
  • Zipper closure
  • Softside depicts a "Frozen" theme
  • Dimensions: 18"H x 7"W x 12"D
  • Weight: 3.86 lbs.

