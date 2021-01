Amazon has this Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for just $9.99 for select users with code GLOW10 used at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Note: this offer is for select users and code may not work for everyone.



Product Details:

A smart lamp for kids - Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.



Make family routines colorful - Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.



Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.



Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer - As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.



Received 4.6 stars out of 14,200+ reviews