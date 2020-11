Head to Amazon where you can find this Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone for just $5.00 with with free shipping for Amazon Prime members or on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Babies can sit & play or pull it along



Fun ringing sounds & eyes that move up & down



Dial introduces numbers 0-9



Encourages early role play



Get your baby chatting—and strolling—like a pro



Received 4+ stars out of 3,500 reviews