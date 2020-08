Walmart is offering the Fisher-Price Time to Learn Smartwatch for $5.99 (Reg. $7.88) with free 2-day shipping on $35+ or free store pickup.



Features:

Age Range: 6 to 36 Months



Pretend smartwatch with lights, music, and sounds for early role-play at home and on the go



Press the buttons for songs and phrases about colors and greetings



Toggle switch, turn dial, and clacker beads help keep little hands busy



Soft band is easy to grasp for take-along play