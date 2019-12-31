Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Coupons

Costco

Frozen 2 Backpack w/ Lunch Bag + Ships Free
$9.97
Dec 31, 2019
Expires : 01/04/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Frozen 2 Licensed Backpack with Lunch Bag for only $9.97 with free shipping!

Features:
  • 16" full-size backpack
  • Padded Adjustable Shoulder Straps
  • Deluxe Inside Organizer
  • Reflective Markers

Compare to this similar Frozen backpack set for $14.94 at Walmart.

