This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Gap Factory Coupons »

GAP GirlsToddler Garter Sweater Coat

$7.98 $39.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/07/20
Gap Factory Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Gap Factory is having this Toddler Garter Sweater Coat for $9.97 when you use code GFMORE at checkout, plus shipping is free with code SHIPPED used at checkout.

product details
  • Soft knit.
  • Long sleeves.
  • Hooded neckline, full button-front.
  • Front slant pockets.

