GAP Toddler Sherpa-Lined Flannel Jacket

$8.78 $49.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/12/20
About this Deal

Gap Factory is offering this Toddler Sherpa-Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket for only $8.78 with free shipping when you use code GFMORE (extra 20% off) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Other Notable Toddler Outerwear w/ Code GFMORE

Comments (1)

cjmueller53
cjmueller53 (L1)
Feb 05, 2020
good deal for Sherpa jacket from gap, however you have to spend 50 dollars to get free shipping - very misleading, not a happy camper right now
