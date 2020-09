Old Navy is offering their Girls Graphic Pajama Tops (5 Styles) for only 99¢ (extra 50% auto applied at checkout) with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Product Details:

Rib-knit crew neck



Long sleeves, with contrasting cuffs



Graphic across front varies by color



Tag-free label inside neck for added comfort



Soft, rib-knit cotton



Received 4+ stars out of 110+ reviews