This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
$4.99
$12.99
May 18, 2020
Expires : 06/05/20
2 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this 2-Pack Hanes Girl's Seamless Foam Bras for $4.99 (Reg. $12.99) with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.
Also available in other colors for various prices.
Details:
95% Nylon, 5% Spandex
Pull-On closure
Soft, seamless fabrication for all day comfort
Removable foam cups for modesty and shaping
Adjustable straps ensures the right fit
Received 4+ Stars from 390+ reviews!
What's the matter?