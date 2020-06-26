Kohl's has this High Sierra Chiqui Kid's Backpack (3 Styles) for only $19.99 with code FAMILYSAVE (20% Off) used at checkout. Get free shipping on $25+.



Product Details:

360° reflectivity



Main compartment with tablet sleeve + accessory pocket



Tablet sleeve holds up to a 10-in. tablet



Dual water bottle pockets



Straps and back panel with airmesh + foam



Polyester



Zipper closure