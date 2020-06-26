Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

High Sierra Chiqui Kid's Backpack (3 Styles)
$19.99 $49.99
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 06/28/20
18  Likes 1  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's has this High Sierra Chiqui Kid's Backpack (3 Styles) for only $19.99 with code FAMILYSAVE (20% Off) used at checkout. Get free shipping on $25+.

Product Details:
  • 360° reflectivity
  • Main compartment with tablet sleeve + accessory pocket
  • Tablet sleeve holds up to a 10-in. tablet
  • Dual water bottle pockets
  • Straps and back panel with airmesh + foam
  • Polyester
  • Zipper closure

🏷 Deal Tags

school supplies Kids school Backpacks kohls Kids Backpacks High Sierra backpack school essentials
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
moisegabriela
moisegabriela (L1)
Jun 26, 2020
a very practical and roomy backpack. I recommend it with confidence
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$10.39 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Revealed! ToyShop Best Toys of 2020
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
30% Off All Lands' End for the Family
30% Off
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Super Clearance Markdowns + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 75% Off Toys
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Weider XRS 50 Home Gym System
$249.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
(9/30-10/4) Up To 80% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Pure Garden 3-Shelf Mini Greenhouse & Cover
$15.39
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Farberware® Classic Hands-Free Automatic Can Opener
$22.94 $29.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
GPX BT Enabled Mini Projector + $20 Kohls Cash
$99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Revealed! ToyShop Best Toys of 2020
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Walmart
Walmart
14-Pk Wonder Nation Girls' Brief Panties (2 Colors)
$9.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
New Soft Stuffed Animal Cute Giraffe Plush Doll Toy For Christmas Gift 7'' 29''
$7.51 $7.99
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Super Clearance Markdowns + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
50-Pack Kata 3 Ply Childrens Face Masks (Pre-Order)
$12.99 $16.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart Rolling Back Two of Its COVID-19 Precautions As Customer Behaviors Change
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
Matesy Toys for 1 2 3 4 Year Old Girls Gifts, Kids Magnetic Drawing Board for Girls Birthday Gifts for 1 2 3 4 Year Old Girls Gifts Age 1-4, Doodle Board Drawing Pad for Toddler Girls Toys Age 1-4
$8.49 $16.90
FREE SHIPPING
Yahoo
Yahoo
This Is The Best Way to Save Money At Target, Experts Say
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
My First Princess Make Up Kit 12 Pc Kids Makeup Set
$15 07 $25.99
Carter's
Carter's
Up to 89% Off Clearance w/ Up to Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
JanSport Superbreak One Backpack - Black
$27.60 $36.00
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
American Tourister Disney Backpacks
$50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
Kids Backpack Sets & Disney Luggage Up to 70% Off
70% Off
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Jansport
Jansport
25% Off All Backpacks + Free Shipping
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Jansport
Jansport
25% Off All Accessories + Free Shipping
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Under Armour
Under Armour
Youth UA Scrimmage 2.0 Backpack
$40.99 $45.00
arrow
arrow