This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

Today only- Old Navy Girls Frost-Free Puffer Jackets (3 Colors)
$13.98 $54.99
Jan 18, 2020
Expires : 01/18/20
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

30% off your Old Navy purchase, including Clearance! (Restrictions apply)

Offer valid on Old Navy merchandise only from 1/18/20 at 12:00 am PT through 1/18/20 at 11:59 pm PT in the US (including Puerto Rico) at Old Navy online at oldnavy.gap.com. Not valid at Old Navy stores. Offer not valid on Hi, I'm New, Hot Deal, Best Seller, Licensed Product, Beauty, Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only, Uniform, and Jewelry merchandise. Not valid on international purchases. Discount applies to merchandise only, not value of gift cards purchased, packaging, applicable taxes or shipping & handling charges. No adjustments on previous purchases. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts including Gap Inc. employee discount. Gap Inc. is not responsible for lost or stolen coupons.

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids camping jacket fashion outdoor gear Old Navy outerwear Puffer Jackets
💬 9  Comments

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 18, 2020
Who ever post this old navy jackets it comes to first page of heating items. Have seen this on best of week also, some items again and again get everyone's attention no matter how many time they see.:)
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Dec 31, 2019
love this color
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 19, 2019
Price drop now $9.58 w/code: DEAL
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 09, 2019
Price drop with code now $13.98 + free shipping code
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
Now $14.95
AaronYoung
AaronYoung (L1)
Nov 22, 2019
nice product!
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
Now $14.95
jjteddy1
jjteddy1 (L1)
Nov 21, 2019
It seems all right
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
Now $14.95
