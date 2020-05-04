This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
$1.78
Apr 05, 2020
Expires : 04/05/20
13 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering 64-Ct Huggies Simply Clean Baby Wipes for only $1.78 with free shipping on $35+ Amazon Fresh orders.
Note: Delivery may be delayed due to increased demand.
🏷 Deal TagsKids amazon toddler Personal Care Skin Care health & beauty Baby wipes Health & Personal Care
What's the matter?