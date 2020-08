Amazon is offering this Intex Cozy Kidz Inflatable Airbed (color may vary) for only $9.00 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Soft, plush sleeping surface



It will come in handy for sleepovers, nap time and travel



Ages 3 to 10 years



For indoor use only



Includes carry bag & repair patch



Dimensions 34.5" x 62" x 7"



Material:PVC 98%, Rayon 2%



Received 4+ stars from over 1,250 reviews!