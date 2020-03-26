Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
52-Pc Cooks Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$62.99 $160.00
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 05/07/20
About this Deal

JCPenney has this 52-Pc Cooks Stainless Steel Cookware Set for only $62.99 when you use code 4FAMILY (extra 30% off) at checkout! Get free shipping on orders over $49.

Includes:
  • 8" Fry Pan with Lid
  • 10" Fry Pan
  • 1qt. Covered Sauce Pan
  • 2qt. Covered Sauce Pan
  • 5qt. Covered Dutch Oven
  • Stainless Steel Solid Spoon
  • Stainless Steel Slotted Spoon
  • Stainless Steel Slotted Turner
  • Stainless Steel Ladle
  • Stainless Steel Fork
  • Stainless Steel Skimmer
  • 3qt Colander
  • 3 Storage Bowls with Lids
  • 3 Canisters with Lids
  • 4pc Measuring Spoons
  • 4pc. Measuring Cups
  • 16pc. Flatware Set (4 Serving Spoons, 4 Teaspoons, 4 Forks, 4 Butter Knives)

kitchen Kitchenware cookware JCPenney cooking Cookware Set Cooks Home Cooking
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 26, 2020
Price Drop, Now $41.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 03, 2020
Price drop now $47.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 12, 2019
Added free shipping code
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 21, 2019
Price drop with new code
