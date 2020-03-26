JCPenney has this 52-Pc Cooks Stainless Steel Cookware Set for only $62.99 when you use code 4FAMILY (extra 30% off) at checkout! Get free shipping on orders over $49.



Includes:

8" Fry Pan with Lid



10" Fry Pan



1qt. Covered Sauce Pan



2qt. Covered Sauce Pan



5qt. Covered Dutch Oven



Stainless Steel Solid Spoon



Stainless Steel Slotted Spoon



Stainless Steel Slotted Turner



Stainless Steel Ladle



Stainless Steel Fork



Stainless Steel Skimmer



3qt Colander



3 Storage Bowls with Lids



3 Canisters with Lids



4pc Measuring Spoons



4pc. Measuring Cups



16pc. Flatware Set (4 Serving Spoons, 4 Teaspoons, 4 Forks, 4 Butter Knives)