Dillard's is offering these Kenneth Cole Girls Chloe Twist Block Heel Boot in 2 colors for only $17.15 with free in-store pickup on orders over $50, or free shipping on orders of $150 or more.



Details:

Synthetic upper



Synthetic lining



Rubber blend outsole



Approx 1 1/4" heel

Compare to $19.99 on 6PM.