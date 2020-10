Walmart is offering Kids Battery Powered 3-Wheel Motorcycle Ride On Toy (5 Colors) for $64.99 (Reg. $119.99) with free shipping!



Features:

Made with a durable, non-toxic plastic body and a 3-wheel design for added safety



Vibrant and colorful frame, daring stickers, bright LED lights, music, and a horn



Storage compartment can conveniently carry toys



6V battery and charger



Overall Dimensions: 31"(L) x 13"(W) x 20.5"(H)