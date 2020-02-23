Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Crocs Kids’ Baya Clog Shoes (Multiple Colors)

$14.39 $29.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/25/20
About this Deal

Crocs is offering Kids’ Baya Clog Shoes (Multiple Colors) for only $14.39 (40% off automatically applies in cart), plus get free shipping on $34.99+ orders.

Also, check out Baya Printed Clog for $13.49.

Note: For 3 days only, you can score 40% off all Baya & Bayaband shoes.

