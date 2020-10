Crocs is offering this Kids’ Baya Printed Clog (2 Colors) for only $11.99 with free shipping on $34.99+ orders.



Details:

Choose from camouflage or sailboat graphics



Incredibly light and easy to wear



Water-friendly and buoyant; weighs only ounces



Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris



Easy to clean and quick to dry



Pivoting heel straps that let them choose between clog and slide styles



Customizable with Jibbitz charms