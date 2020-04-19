Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lands End

Lands End

Kids Insulated Lunch Box (2 Colors)
$6.78 $19.95
28 days ago
Expires : 10/08/20
About this Deal

Lands' End is offering their Kids Insulated Soft Sided Lunch Box for only $6.78 when you use code CLEAR (up to 60% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.


Details:
  • Zippered and insulated main compartment
  • Insulated to keep food refrigerator-cold for 5 hours (just add an ice pack)
  • Leak-resistant interior cleans with the swipe of a sponge
  • Extra-wide buckle handle clips onto our backpacks
  • Lightweight, durable 600D body and base

Kids Free Shipping travel Lunch Box lunch bags Travel Bags Land's end lunch carrier
💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 19, 2020
Duplicate?
Same item as this deal https://www.dealsplus.com/Kids-and-Baby_deals/p_kids-classmate-medium-backpack, but different code BEACH gives free shipping, no minimum.
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Apr 19, 2020
Hi DealBuster2, I just checked the history and found that this deal is actually the original deal.
Please let me know if you have more questions :)
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Well, I just thought 40% off AND free shipping was a better deal and updated 2 days before this one.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
https://www.landsend.com/search/S-xea?initialSearch=true&q=Kids%20lunch%20box
Also see this link for all prices with promo code EGGS
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Price drop now $6.48
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 16, 2020
Price further reduced now :7.99
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 15, 2020
This item is available for personalization as well :)
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 15, 2020
Yes, that's great.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 16, 2020
Also check out this one it is even cheaper : https://www.dealsplus.com/Kids-and-Baby_deals/p_printed-classmate-ez-wipe-lunch-box
