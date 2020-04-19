Lands' End is offering their Kids Insulated Soft Sided Lunch Box for only $6.78 when you use code CLEAR (up to 60% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.





Details:

Zippered and insulated main compartment



Insulated to keep food refrigerator-cold for 5 hours (just add an ice pack)



Leak-resistant interior cleans with the swipe of a sponge



Extra-wide buckle handle clips onto our backpacks



Lightweight, durable 600D body and base