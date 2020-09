Best Choice Product is offering Kids Mercedes G63 Convertible Push Car Ride in 3 colors for $39.99 (Reg. $79.99) with free shipping! Use code STYLE at checkout.



Details:

Ride-On/walker combo

Kid-Powered

Under-The-Seat storage

Realistic riding (6 AA batteries required, not included)

Overall Dimensions: 27"(L) x 11"(W) x 16.5"(H)

Recommended for ages: 1-3 years