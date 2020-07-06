Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kids Slip-on Water Shoes

$7.18 $24.95
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/29/20
About this Deal

Sam's ClubLands' End has these Kids Slip-on Water Shoes for only $7.18 with code RAIN applied at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+.

Product Details:
  • Quick-drying polyester & breathable mesh upper
  • Removable cushioned foam footbed
  • Adjustable bungee cord-lock at collar heel
  • Grosgrain pull tab at front collar
  • Flexible rubber outsole with drainage holes
  • Spot clean


Comments (3)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
17 days ago
Price drop, now $7.18
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 06, 2020
Price drop
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 18, 2020
Update w/ code
Reply
