Back again for Summer 2020! Head over this page to sign your child up for the annual Kids Bowl Free Program. Simply find your nearest participating bowling alley here and enter your information to receive a notification once registration opens.



With this great deal, your child can bowl throughout the entire summer (over a $500 value)!



Even better, sign up for the Family Pass that allows up to four adults bowl two free games all summer long. Simply use code WELCOME10 (10% off) to get your family pass for only $26.95!



Note: actual price of Family Pass may vary by region.