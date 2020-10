Head to Costco where you can find this Levi's Kids' Jean Jacket (2 Colors) for only $9.97. Even better, it ships free!



Product Details:

White: stretch denim



Dark wash: non-stretch denim



Point collar



2 Chest pockets



2 Front hand pockets



Long sleeves



Front snap closures

Compare to $35.00 for this similar item at Macy's.