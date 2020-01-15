Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

Lifetime Kids Table w/ 4 Lime Chairs (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$99.99 $154.99
Jan 15, 2020
Expires : 01/19/20
23  Likes 1  Comments
8
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this Lifetime Kids Table w/ 4 Lime Chairs for only $99.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Superior strength and durability
  • Multiple chairs stack vertically for easier storage
  • Made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE)
  • Steel frame with all-weather finish
  • Designed for children ages 3-9
  • Molded-in easy-carry Handle
  • Stain-resistant and easy to clean
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 95 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping furniture Costco chairs tables kids play kids furniture lifetime
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Jan 16, 2020
Lifetime makes some durable furniture.
Likes Reply
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Costco Black Friday 2020 Ad Released!
BF Ad
HOT
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
Thanksgiving TV Savings Start Now!
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
2-Pk HoMedics TotalComfort Ultrasonic Humidifier
$39.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Live Now! Up to $1200 Off Online-Only Hot Buys
SALE
Costco
Costco
Buy 2, Get $10 Off Outwear (Mult. Styles)
$10 Off
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
Gourmet Basics By Mikasa Harbor 3-tier Market Basket
$44.99 $54.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set
$9.97 $12.97
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
Epic Threads Kids Packable Jackets (Mult. Styles)
$16.80 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Kids' Base Layer Set (2 Colors)
$7.99 $10.99
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Clearance Starting At $3.97
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Carter's
Carter's
Up to 89% Off Clearance w/ Up to Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Free Kids Educational Activity eBooks
Freebie
buybuy BABY
buybuy BABY
Must Have Baby's Gear Under $100
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Learn with Puppy Walker
$14.95 $18.69
FREE SHIPPING
AliExpress
AliExpress
New Cute Unicorn Baby Shoes Sneakers Soft Bottom Anti Slip Children Toddler Shoes Baby Boy Girl Shoes Girls First Walkers
$0.01 $5.98
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Elama HoneySuckle 6 Piece Embossed Stoneware 15 Ounce Coffee and Tea Mug Set in Assorted Colors
$21.43
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Kitchenware Tools & Accessories
$2.99 $16.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
Ladlow 90-Inch Fabric Sofa (2 Colors)
$389.00 $899.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Last Chance Clearance Sale!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Holiday Catalog Released!
Catalog
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Overstock
Overstock
70% Off Pre-Black Friday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Early Access Doorbusters Holiday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa for Small Space, L-Shaped Couch with Modern Linen Fabric (Grey)
$274.99
Amazon
Amazon
VASAGLE ALINRU Computer Desk with 8 Hooks
$55.99 $79.99
Macy's
Macy's
20-65% Off Lowest Price of the Season Furniture Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow