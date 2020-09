Walmart is offering this Lowestbest 2-Pc Kids Suitcase in 3 styles for $47.28 (Reg. $94.56) with free shipping!



Details:

Includes a rolling suitcase multi-directional wheels & a lightweight matching backpack

Perfect for kids to take this luggage set to visit grandparents or enjoy the travel themselves

Convenient and easy for cleaning

Light weight and convenient to pulling

Quite and wear-resisting stable 360 degrees spinner wheels

Ergonomically designed telescoping handle

Size of 16" trolley case:16"×12"×8.5"

Size of 12" trolley case:12"×10"×5"