PB Kids' Backpacks (Mult. Options)

$9.09 $34.50
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/31/20
About this Deal

Pottery Barn Kids is offering PB Kids' Backpacks (Mult. Options) for only $9.09 with code SUMMER (extra 30% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Mini backpack holds a snack, a change of clothes and a favorite toy.
  • Small backpack holds a lunch bag, two small notebooks, two books and a water bottle.
  • Large and rolling backpacks hold a lunch bag, a large notebook, two small notebooks,
  • several books and a water bottle.
  • Rolling backpack features sturdy wheels and straps that can be stored behind a fabric
  • panel when used as a rolling backpack.

Comments (4)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
4 days ago
Price drop now $9.09
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 09, 2020
awesome :)
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jun 08, 2020
Price updated
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 29, 2020
Good price
Reply
