Pottery Barn Kids is offering PB Kids' Backpacks (Mult. Options) for only $9.09 with code SUMMER (extra 30% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Mini backpack holds a snack, a change of clothes and a favorite toy.



Small backpack holds a lunch bag, two small notebooks, two books and a water bottle.



Large and rolling backpacks hold a lunch bag, a large notebook, two small notebooks,

several books and a water bottle.



Rolling backpack features sturdy wheels and straps that can be stored behind a fabric

panel when used as a rolling backpack.