Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

Old Navy Toddler Metallic-Plaid Swing Dress
FREE SHIPPING
$3.48 $24.99
Mar 13, 2020
Expires : 03/15/20
18  Likes
0
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

Old Navy is having this Toddler Girls Metallic-Plaid Tiered-Hem Swing Dress for only $3.48 (Reg. $24.99) with free shipping on $50+! 30% off discount is automatically taken at checkout.

Details:
  • Banded crew neck, with button-loop keyhole opening at nape
  • 3/4-length raglan sleeves, with banded cuffs
  • Seamed drop-waist, with tiered hem
  • Soft-washed, gauzy woven cotton, with sparkling gold-metallic threads and all-over windowpane plaid pattern
  • Relaxed swing silhouette

Kids toddler Old Navy Toddler Girl toddler clothes Toddler Dresses
Thanks! Worked!
