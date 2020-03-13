Old Navy is having this Toddler Girls Metallic-Plaid Tiered-Hem Swing Dress for only $3.48 (Reg. $24.99) with free shipping on $50+! 30% off discount is automatically taken at checkout.



Details:

Banded crew neck, with button-loop keyhole opening at nape

3/4-length raglan sleeves, with banded cuffs

Seamed drop-waist, with tiered hem

Soft-washed, gauzy woven cotton, with sparkling gold-metallic threads and all-over windowpane plaid pattern

Relaxed swing silhouette