Walmart is having this Mongoose Expo Scooter for $49.00 (Reg. $99.00) with free shipping!



Details:

Received 4+ stars from over 180 reviews!

reviews! Available in 3 colors: Blue, Grey and Pink

12-inch wheels

Scooter with a wide foot deck for added balance and stability while coasting

BMX freestyle brake rotor and axle pegs make for a trick-ready scooter

Alloy caliper hand brakes offer intuitive speed control

Ages: 6 and up